When it comes to makeup, we all have to start somewhere, and celebrities are no exception. Celebrities’ lives are always put under the spotlight, and so the ways they evolve are naturally much more evident. From their earliest days in showbiz, stars like Kim Kardashian, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lopez and Thalía have gone through changes seen both on and off the red carpets, keeping with the trends of the times – some more flattering than others, we have to admit – with fun makeup looks using expert techniques that make the most of their beauty. Take a look at how these celebrities have evolved in their beauty looks over the years.