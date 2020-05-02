Kourtney Kardashian wearing Alex Perry animal print dress©@kourtneykardash
CELEBRITY HEALTH

Kourtney Kardashian’s immune-boosting secret: These are the 6 supplements she takes during cold and flu season

All of the supplements are easily available at drugstores, so you can create your own Kourtney-inspired health kit at home

By HOLA! USA
LEER EN ESPAñOL

It’s no secret that Kourtney Kardashian loves keeping fit and healthy inside and out, but how does she do it? Well, in general she has quite a routine: she takes collagen, works out, cares for her skin and makes sure to eat a healthy and balanced diet. But, as she revealed on her lifestyle site Poosh, she goes that extra mile when she detects that something’s not right – like she feels like she’s getting sick, or notices everyone around her seems to be fighting off a cold or flu – and turns to special immune-boosting supplements..

Kourtney Kardashian©kourtneykardash
Kourtney has revealed that when she feels like she’s coming down with a cold she has a roster of 6 supplements she takes to boost her immune system

During cold and flu season, the lifestyle guru follows her doctor’s recommendations to the letter: get enough sleep, stay hydrated, and take supplements to keep your guard up for any illness. The six supplements that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recommends can be easily obtained from a drugstore, so you can create your own Kourtney Kardashian-inspired health kit at home.

RELATED:

See Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, JLo and more stars’ makeup evolution over the years

Kourtney Kardashian drinks a matcha latte every morning – here’s her easy recipe for you to try at home

Fermented papaya and oil of oregano supplements ©Poosh
A papaya antioxidant supplement and oil of oregano are key to Kourtney’s supplement regime

The first on the list is Immun’Age Classic Papaya Immune Booster/Antioxidant Supplement ($60), a dietary supplement with Japanese roots. This version comes in a soluble powder which is placed under the tongue and promises to naturally stimulate the immune system.

Also a must for Kourtney is to take oregano oil – for example Gaia Herbs liquid capsules ($22), a vegan, gluten-free and soy-free product recommended to help maintain overall wellness.

nCollage cápsulas de saúco negro y cápsulas de hoja de olivo©Poosh
Kourt also loves to include black elderberry and olive leaf capsules as part of her health boosting routine

Also included in the daily dose are Black Elderberry Capsules by Gaia Herbs ($24), packed with antioxidants to help fight helps fight the symptoms of the common cold. And to increase energy and reduce inflammation, take Supreme Nutrition Olive Leaf Capsules ($26)

RELATED:

Kourtney Kardashian’s 4-step exercise routine that you can do at home

Try Kourtney Kardashian’s homemade secret tip for shiny hair


Vitamin C of course is a perennial must to fight off cold and flu, and it‘s also great for your skin. Kourtney prefers liposomal Vitamin C because it has a higher concentration and is better absorbed by the body. So try Lypo-Spheric Vitamin C Packets from LivOn Laboratories ($33) to boost your immune system like Kourt.

Vitamina C and honey from Beekeeper’s Naturals©Poosh
Kourtney also relies on Vitamin C and a honey superfood blend

RELATED:

Kendall Jenner wore the perfect ‘90s inspired all-white outfit – steal her style

From barely-there to Hollywood game: Kylie Jenner’s red carpet style evolution

Last but certainly not least, Kourtney likes to take advantage of the healing properties of honey. Her fave is Beekeeper’s Naturals B-Powered Superfood Honey ($ 40) which boasts a mix of propolis, royal jelly and bee pollen to strengthen the immune system and give you an extra boost of energy. It’s easy to take – just add a tablespoon to a cup of tea in the morning.

Related Video:

Disrupted Sleep Patterns Could Lead to Cognitive Decline

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more