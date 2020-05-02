Kourtney Kardashian’s immune-boosting secret: These are the 6 supplements she takes during cold and flu season

It’s no secret that Kourtney Kardashian loves keeping fit and healthy inside and out, but how does she do it? Well, in general she has quite a routine: she takes collagen, works out, cares for her skin and makes sure to eat a healthy and balanced diet. But, as she revealed on her lifestyle site Poosh, she goes that extra mile when she detects that something’s not right – like she feels like she’s getting sick, or notices everyone around her seems to be fighting off a cold or flu – and turns to special immune-boosting supplements..

Kourtney has revealed that when she feels like she’s coming down with a cold she has a roster of 6 supplements she takes to boost her immune system

During cold and flu season, the lifestyle guru follows her doctor’s recommendations to the letter: get enough sleep, stay hydrated, and take supplements to keep your guard up for any illness. The six supplements that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recommends can be easily obtained from a drugstore, so you can create your own Kourtney Kardashian-inspired health kit at home.

A papaya antioxidant supplement and oil of oregano are key to Kourtney’s supplement regime

The first on the list is Immun’Age Classic Papaya Immune Booster/Antioxidant Supplement ($60), a dietary supplement with Japanese roots. This version comes in a soluble powder which is placed under the tongue and promises to naturally stimulate the immune system.

Also a must for Kourtney is to take oregano oil – for example Gaia Herbs liquid capsules ($22), a vegan, gluten-free and soy-free product recommended to help maintain overall wellness.

Kourt also loves to include black elderberry and olive leaf capsules as part of her health boosting routine

Also included in the daily dose are Black Elderberry Capsules by Gaia Herbs ($24), packed with antioxidants to help fight helps fight the symptoms of the common cold. And to increase energy and reduce inflammation, take Supreme Nutrition Olive Leaf Capsules ($26)

Vitamin C of course is a perennial must to fight off cold and flu, and it‘s also great for your skin. Kourtney prefers liposomal Vitamin C because it has a higher concentration and is better absorbed by the body. So try Lypo-Spheric Vitamin C Packets from LivOn Laboratories ($33) to boost your immune system like Kourt.

Kourtney also relies on Vitamin C and a honey superfood blend

Last but certainly not least, Kourtney likes to take advantage of the healing properties of honey. Her fave is Beekeeper’s Naturals B-Powered Superfood Honey ($ 40) which boasts a mix of propolis, royal jelly and bee pollen to strengthen the immune system and give you an extra boost of energy. It’s easy to take – just add a tablespoon to a cup of tea in the morning.

