Kourtney Kardashian’s $40 daily secret to staying healthy

Thanks to mom Kris Jenner, Kourtney has been taking vitamin C to boost her immune system

Kourtney Kardashian has a top tip for keeping her immune system boosted and it’s something she learned from mom Kris Jenner over ten years ago. During an interview with NYMag, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star explained how a doctor recommended a Vitamin C packets to her mother, and Kris passed on the wisdom to her daughter. “I try to take it every morning,” she revealed, “but if I feel slightly like I’m getting sick and 100 per cent when I’m on an airplane, I take it.”

Kourtney has her mom, Kris Jenner, to thank for this healthy habit

Kourtney has revealed that her favorite way to take this health boost is via LivOn Lypo-Spheric Vitamin C Packets ($40 x 30 units) that you can mix with any drink. It’s designed to help the body absorb an optimal quantity of this important antioxidant. It not only aids the the immune system, but helps muscle repair, protects cells damaged by free radicals and stimulates the production of collagen, helping the skin be at its best.

The sachets are designed to help the body absorb an optimal quantity of this important antioxidant

And according to a study about the benefits of LivOn Lypo-Spheric Vitamin C by Freelance Nutrition Consultant and writer Jenny Tschiesche BSc, people often fall short of the right amount of Vitamin C, despite eating a health balanced diet. The supplement is one way to ensure that you are consuming sufficient amounts.

Kourtney has been supplementing her diet with vitamin C for the past ten years

Vitamin C supplements are not only taken to improve general health but are also a great beauty ally. It is known to act as a skin brightener, improve skin elasticity and it also has anti-aging properties.

Disrupted Sleep Patterns Could Lead to Cognitive Decline

