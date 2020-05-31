Kourtney Kardashian tells us how to shape your eyebrows at home like a pro

Maybe you’re used to leaving your brows in the hands of professionals and are urgently in need of some shaping tips, luckily we have just what you’re looking for. Kourtney Kardashian, through her website Poosh, recommends an article in which Anastasia Beverly Hills gives simple guidelines on how to keep your brows in shape and your look well-groomed during lockdown.

©Istock



Plucking your eyebrows has clear advantages: the hair is removed from the root and you can remove every single unwanted hair

Eyebrows are known to highlight our beauty and enhance our look. No matter what shape your face is, or how big your eyes are, there are some basic guidelines you can follow to get perfect eyebrows. Anastasia Soare – founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills – told People magazine that she uses the Golden Ratio Eyebrow Shaping Method to groom them. This aesthetic technique is used by celebrities like Michelle Obama, Naomi Campbell, the Kardashians, and Jennifer Lopez.

The Golden Ratio Eyebrow Shaping Method

As part of the technique, it states that brows should begin directly above the middle of your nostrils. The highest point of the arch should line up with the center of the iris and end at the tip of the nose, and they should end where an imaginary diagonal line connects the corner of the nostril up with the outer corner of the eye.

According to Anastasia, as explained in Poosh, this patented method will help you determine where your brows should start, arch and end: “Using these three marks will help you to groom your brows to create better balance and symmetry.”

©Istock



A stencil helps to avoid leaving one eyebrow thicker than the other

The Eyebrow Queen also suggests using a stencil as a guide to maintain symmetry between brows, like the Anastasia Beverly Hills Classic Stencils ($20.00) that are durable, easy to use and are made from flexible plastic – just like the specialist suggests.

The best way to pluck your eyebrows

When plucking your eyebrows, in order to avoid irritation and make the process less painful, it’s important to use quality tweezers like the Precision Tweezers ($28), which have the perfect grip to get to even the smallest hairs. If you need to use scissors, be sure to use a pair of high quality steel ones, such as Anastasia Beverly Hills Scissors ($22.50), ideal for precision snipping.

©Sephora



Anastasia tells us that it took a long time to convince Kim Kardashian to let her work on her eyebrows. “She would say, ‘No, I do my own eyebrows.’ If you look way back in older photos, you will see her brows were stronger and more square-shaped before... Now they’re cleaner, softer and complement all her features.”

To finish them off

It’s very important to use hydrating oil after grooming your eyebrows because this will “help calm and soothe the skin, avoiding irritation and ingrown hairs.”

You can try:

Herbivore Lapis Balancing Facial Oil ($72.00) that helps reduce redness.

Josie Maran 100 percent Pure Argan Oil ($49.00), an alternative that is 100% organic and is especially great for hydrating and smoothing fine lines and wrinkles while preserving your skin’s natural glow.

Biossance Squalane + Tea Tree Balancing Oil ($49.00), a fast-absorbing natural moisturizer with a tea tree oil base.



If you already have your moisturizing oil and tools at hand, these simple steps can help you groom your eyebrows, whenever needed, and show off the best version of your look.