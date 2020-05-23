Kourtney Kardashian reveals her 8 steps to glowing skin

At 41, Kourtney Kardashian has a fresh, radiant face, but how does she do it? In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the online health and wellness website Poosh founder revealed the eight-step process she follows before going to bed as well as the favorite products she uses every night to ensure that her skin glows.

The first thing she does is care for her locks by covering her hair with a silk Aquis x Poosh Rapid dry leopard print hair turban ($38.00). This protects her tresses and helps keep her hair impeccable for the next day. Since she has combination skin, Kourtney makes sure she has seven products that cleanse, moisturize, and fight aging appropriate for her skin type.

The oldest Kardashian uses Garnier’s Micellar Cleansing Water ($6.77), a drugstore product that’s gentle enough to use every day to remove makeup and dirt without drying out the skin. Another face cleaning product that she uses is the Peach & Lily Power Calm Hydrating Gel Cleanser ($28.00). According to the star, it doesn’t leave her skin tight and dry, just squeaky clean.

Face mask

The mom-of-two revealed that she loves masks and that if she has time, she can use up to 3 different masks in one night, alternating them depending on her skin’s needs. This is especially important since Kourtney’s skin breaks out easily. Her favorite? The Masque Instant Detox by Caudalie ($39.00), which eliminates toxins and minimizes pores.

As the mask sinks in, she takes advantage of the time to prepare a cup of Poosh and Vital Proteins, Pink Moon Milk Collagen Latte ($49.00). In her own words: “I believe in beauty from the inside out.” This creamy drink is made of collagen and melatonin, a substance that helps regulate sleep.

She doesn’t forget about her lips

She dedicates the fifth step to her lips, gently exfoliating them with French Girl Rose Lip Polish ($18.00). This product’s formula is made of sugar infused with roses, mint and shea butter, which hydrate and soften the lips while subtly making them look fuller. She finishes this step off by using Dr. Barbara Sturm Lip Balm ($55.00).

Anti-aging

An essential step in her routine is to include the Hora x Poosh Hyaluronic Halo + CBD ($50.00) serum. Three times a week, she combines this with the Hora x Poosh Derma Roller ($26.00). This face roller helps the product penetrate the skin more deeply while it reduces fine lines and unifies skin tone, leaving it glowing.

Finally, if her skin is still feeling dry even after the serum, she applies Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream Light ($205.00), a light-textured cream that contains anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant ingredients that stimulate cell regeneration, leaving skin glowing. Kourtney also revealed that she’s not a fan of eye cream; she only uses moisturizers.