The Kardashian-Jenner clan can’t get enough of Italian food

It's no secret the Kardashian-Jenner clan loves Italian food, as they've demonstrated on numerous occasions. Just look at the food served at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Italian-style party or Kourtney’s recent summer vacation on the incredible island of Sardinia.

The stars shared photos on their social media accounts proving that, despite being international beauty icons, they haven't sworn off high-calorie foods and still like to indulge from time to time. Striking a balance between what they eat and doing regular exercise is the key to looking trim and feeling healthy.

©GettyImages



The Kardashian-Jenner secret is striking a balance between exercise and enjoying their food

Sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner immortalized their escapades following the 74th Golden Globes after-party in Beverly Hills with a photo showing them tucking into pizza slices, still in their elegant gowns.

But their connection with Italy runs deeper than just food. Kourtney Kardashian usually spends her summer vacation in the European country and is even considering making the move over there. The influencer is deeply concerned about the high risk of fires in California which terrorize the residents of Los Angeles every year, with a high material and human cost.

©kourtneykardash



The 40-year-old businesswoman models a floral print bikini by Dolce & Gabbana during her vacation on the island of Sardinia



On a preview of season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney explained how Penelope kept asking, "What are we going to do if the house burns down?", to which her mom replied: “We can go anywhere. Let's go to Italy. We can move to Italy. I was like, 'We can eat focaccia for the rest of our lives.'”

Interestingly, the eldest Kardashian sister was well-known for her strict gluten and dairy-free diet. However, noticing how her stomach hurt when she ate pizza or ice cream, she decided to allow small amounts of both in her diet so that her body could tolerate them on those occasions on which she decides to indulge a craving.

And indulge she does when she feels like it! In another photo from the same vacation, Kourtney and sister Kendall posed while eating spaghetti with tomato sauce. The celebrity simply wrote "life" next to the picture with a couple of emoticons representing the food, making it clear they don't stick strictly to diets and can still enjoy their favorite foods.

©kourtneykardash



Little Penelope looks longingly at her mom's ice cream

Dessert on that occasion was a gelato, as seen in this photo where Penelope stole the show gazing longingly at the delicious ice cream her mom was enjoying while her aunt buys another of the delicious ices.

