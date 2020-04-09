By now, you know that face masks are the most coveted accessory for spring. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have advised everyone (not just those who are sick) to wear them if they’re going out for a grocery run or for whatever reason they’re going outside. But in efforts to leave the N95 and other medical supplies strictly for medical workers, fashion and sewing communities are coming together to make face masks that can help prevent the spreading of COVID-19. Although these masks are not guaranteed to protect you from containing the virus, they may help reduce the amount of exposure to it. They can also be worn over N95s and help extend their longevity.

While prominent designers like Christian Siriano and Alice and Olivia’s Stacey Bendet began producing face masks and gowns, many others have followed suit, and that includes the Latinx community. Ahead we’ve rounded up some of the Latinx brands that are currently making masks – and cute ones too!