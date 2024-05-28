Elsa Pataky reveals to HOLA! how her beauty routine has evolved since her 20s

Elsa Pataky has inspired fans worldwide with her dedication to fitness, skincare, and a healthy lifestyle. The Madrid-born actress recently returned to her hometown after stunning at the MET Gala and accompanying her husband, Chris Hemsworth, at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Elsa’s presence was further celebrated during an event with Biotherm, where she showcased a natural makeup look and a wet-effect hairstyle perfect for the summer season.

During an interview with HOLA! Spain, the star spoke about her evolving beauty routine and how it has changed since her 20s. However, how she cleanses her skin has become a staple in her life.

Over the years, Elsa’s beauty routine has evolved, adapting to the changing needs of her skin. She emphasizes the importance of cleansing, a practice she has maintained for many years. She acknowledges that when you’re younger, you might not feel the effects of lack of sleep and inadequate skincare as much, but as you age, hydration becomes crucial. Stress and insufficient rest start to show on your skin, underscoring the importance of a consistent beauty routine. For her, sports have always been a valued part of her life, influenced by her health-conscious father. What started as a hobby has now become an essential part of her life.

For Elsa, taking care of herself goes beyond aesthetics. “Self-care makes me feel good. Exercise is an integral part of my life, lifting my mood and providing a burst of energy. It’s essential for mental health and well-being. I’ve always been active; my children have adopted the same zest for life. Making fitness a daily habit means it becomes enjoyable rather than a chore,” she assures.

As a mother, Elsa is passionate about instilling healthy habits in her children. She believes sports and a balanced diet benefit physical and mental well-being. She encourages her children to understand their emotions and not give up easily. For instance, her daughter has very dry skin, so Elsa teaches her the importance of hydration. These habits, she believes, are best learned by example. Just as she saw her mother taking care of herself, it naturally became part of her routine.

Elsa’s life across different cultures has given her a unique perspective on beauty. When asked about the differences in beauty routines between Spain, Hollywood, and Australia, she said it depends on the surroundings. “The environment influences one’s lifestyle. In Spain, I love the social culture and enjoy after-dinner conversations with friends. It starkly contrasts the fast-paced lifestyle in Hollywood, where people often rush through meals. This leisurely, social aspect of Spanish life is something I deeply cherish.”