Kris Jenner is ready to launch her anti-aging skincare line

Kris Jenner is ready to launch her own skincare line! The momager recently revealed she has been developing her brand for about four or five years.

The 65-year-old Kardashian-Jenner matriarch has helped her daughters launch their careers and businesses, and now she is ready to dive into the beauty industry after formulating a skincare line.

Kris admitted that she already has “some samples made up” and her products will be entering the market “when the time is right.”

The beauty line had been rumored for a while now, after the entrepreneur trademarked the names ‘Kris Jenner Beauty,’‘Kris Jenner Skin,’ and ‘Kris Jenner Skincare.’

It’s not a secret that both of her daughters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have had incredible success in the industry, however Kris revealed during a recent interview that she wants to focus on the anti-aging aspect of the industry.

Explaining that “it’s really important for older women to realize that if they just take care of their skin, it’s not complicated.”

Kris added that she wanted to emulate exactly what her daily routine is, putting all her knowledge and experience into her own line, specially because skincare has always been a priority for her.

“I’m obsessed with my skin and have always taken really good care of it. I had my first facial when I was a very young girl and just never stopped.”

Fans of the famous momager can expect the anti-aging products in about a year or two, as she wants to make sure everything is perfect, very on brand with the Kardashian-Jenner business model!