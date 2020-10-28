Gisele Bündchen reveals how she feels about aging

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen knows how to age like a pro, and in a recent interview, the 40-year-old Brazilian revealed she finds the process beautiful and natural. “Sun spots are very real!” she says to Allure. “Age is a beautiful thing and a natural part of life, but it can also be challenging. I’ve definitely seen changes in my skin over the years. When I look at these changes and see a reflection of all the years I’ve lived so far, I feel an incredible sense of gratitude. As I’ve gotten older, I have grown more comfortable in my own skin, and I’m grateful for every experience and every year of my life so far.”

Although the also activist and businesswoman is at peace with becoming older, she always had a routine that helps her have beautiful skin no matter the age. “Taking care of your skin is a lifelong practice. I have learned that in order to have healthy skin later in life, you have to make skincare a priority when you are young,” she says to the publication. “Everyone’s skin is unique, so you need to find high-quality products and a daily skin-care routine that works for you.”

Bündchen, one of the highest-paid supermodels globally, has a regime consisting of simple steps that everyone at home can follow. “I wash my face with water,” she says. According to the magazine, she occasionally an exfoliant and always uses a moisturizer and eye cream at night. The mom of two and wife of Tom Brady, an American football quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, every morning and evening, uses Dior’s Capture Totale Super Potent Serum.

©@gisele



The supermodel only uses water to wash her face.

The former Victoria’s Secret model, which is now the face of Dior, said she “was blown away by the serum,” adding that “after only a week or so of using it daily, I started seeing results.” According to the luxury brand ambassador, the results are fast and noticeable. “The first change was how glowy my complexion looked. The tone had evened out, and my skin looked so healthy and plump.”

She also believes that self-care is vital for humans. “Self-care is so important, and a lot of people feel they don’t have time to make themselves a priority,” Bündchen tells Allure adding that she drinks a lot of water every day and meditate each morning. “I believe that outer beauty is a reflection of your inner balance and peace.”

In her book, “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life,” she wrote about how yoga, breathing exercises, and a healthy diet helped her to overcome panic attacks and suicidal thoughts. “It’s easy to say in hindsight, but if you don’t take care of your body when you’re young, I guarantee that you’ll pay the price someday,” Bündchen said, “if not in your early twenties, as I did, then in your forties or fifties.”

©@gisele



“If you don’t take care of your body when you’re young, I guarantee that you’ll pay the price someday,” Bündchen said.

Back in 2017, Gisele told Vogue why she started doing yoga. “I was going through a challenging time in my life and I started practicing yoga,” she shared. “Every time I had a challenging time and needed clarity, I would do meditation, but I wasn’t consistent about it.” The model said she got introduced to Transcendental Meditation. “People have been practicing meditation for thousands of years and the reason is because it’s really a wonderful tool to grant you a different access to yourself,” she said. “The more you practice and the more you reach it, the more amazing it becomes.”

Gisele revealed that mediation helps her to give “so much more” as a parent. “As a mother, you’re always giving. It’s important to give something to yourself, so you can give from a place of being full, instead of giving from a place of being depleted, which isn’t healthy for you or for the family. If I don’t do it in the morning, it’s a very different energy—the dogs are barking, the kids are saying they are hungry, it’s so chaotic, there’s this and that . . . when I wake up just 30 minutes before everyone else, it makes a world of a difference. It pays off,” she said.