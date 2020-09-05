Jennifer Lopez transforms into ‘Bronx Barbie’ in stunning new photos

Jennifer Lopez is still riding the selfie train and the latest photos she’s pulled into the station are some of her most stunning yet. The 51-year-old superstar wished her fans a “Happy Friday” with a gorgeous new photo of herself on September 4. She put a full length version on her Instagram story writing “New Post” to ensure that everyone saw it. Her beauty team also spread behind-the-glam photos around and although it’s unclear what JLo was all dolled up for, we stan the look. As her hairstylist Chris Appleton wrote, “Bronx Barbie” was in the house.

©@chrisappleton1



She’s still Jenny with the locks

With long flowing hair extensions and glowing makeup, Jennifer did resemble a perfectly preened Barbie. Of course, the triple-threat isn’t plastic. It takes an expert glam squad to get JLo camera ready and she’s proud to give them credit. All one needs to do is look a the tags of her photo to find them.

We’ll start with the aforementioned hair extraordinaire Chris Appleton. He’s been serving up Jenny from the locks for years. The self-proclaimed “Hair Artist” also works with celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry and Dua Lipa. On makeup, we have Mary Phillips, who called the look: “Bronzy, glowy, glossy.”

Rob Zangardi, Jennifer’s stylist was also tagged in the photo, making it clear he was involved in whatever the project was. In fact, if you look in the mirror you can see him “creepin in the back.” Speaking of inspecting the photos more closely, did anyone else notice a certain iconic green Versace dress hanging in the background?

The mom-of-two has definitely been a selfie kick lately. A few days prior to her glammed up Friday, she shared a radiant makeup free selfie from bed with an important caption. “Max and Emme are my world,” she wrote. “When I think about what their lives will be like if we ignore the significant impact climate change is having on our planet, it breaks my heart. We need to do something about it and take action NOW.”

