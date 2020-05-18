Selena Gomez just gave us a sneak peek of Rare Beauty with her latest makeup look

Selena Gomez just surprised fans with more details around her highly anticipated beauty line Rare Beauty. According to the star, boredom created this sneak peek makeup moment. In a new series of selfies, the 27-year-old star showed off her natural curls with a killer cat eye, feathered brows, a sheer nude lip, and a touch of blush. “I had an urge to put my makeup on,” captioned the photos. “My papa noticed then proceeded to ask” why do you look like that?” He whistled as he walked away. So there‘s that. Wearing all @rarebeauty,” wrote Selena. As she sported her full glam and voluminous texture, we couldn’t help but notice this is the second lip color she’s flaunted. Back in April, she was spotted wearing a bold red lip from the brand for her latest video music Boyfriend.

©@selenagomez



The former Disney star embraces her natural texture while giving us a glimpse into her makeup line

We’re excited to know the makeup line will consist of eye products and an array of different lip shades. Though we know the Rare Beauty is set to debut in Summer 2020 at Sephora, we’re still awaiting more information around the collection, packaging, and official launch date.

©@rarebeauty



The beauty guru turns to mood boards to enhance her creative process

With many beauty brands shifting to pandemic planning, we’ll be keeping our eyes open for her formal release date. The good news is Selena recently confirmed the brand will be offering a range of 48 foundation and concealer shades for consumers.

With Selena’s passion to debunk beauty standards on social media and its effect on mental health, we’re sure this makeup line will create change within the makeup space.