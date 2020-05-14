Jessica Alba’s Honest Beauty launches a new lit blush collection that glows like the golden hour

Honest Beauty and Jessica Alba just launched a powder collection that is not exclusive to one function. The LIT Powder Blush will give you that golden hour look from sunrise to sunset while cutting out an extra step on your makeup routine. Instead of trying to decide between two makeup products, this 2-in-1 powder comes in four silken shades of pearl-infused powder that blends perfectly on your cheeks. All four shades start with the letter F - Frisky, Femme, Flirty and Foxy. These blush-highlighters will offer you the glow-up you need even when your skin missed a tan session. Besides turning a product into a dual-function, the new chic powder offers a strong pigment that lasts for hours and is effective when you are running out of time to do your makeup.

Honest Beauty LIT Powder Blush collection features four gorgeous shades

Sustainably sourced mica pearl is its key ingredient which provides the natural shimmer and extra glow for your skin. The pearlescent powder pigment offers a shimmering effect for those nights you want to give your makeup an extra glow and provides a golden-hour finish. The best way to apply this product is with a fluffy cheek brush to the apples of the cheeks. Apply with a sweeping effect to the cheekbones for extra light-catching definition. Also, the product only costs $12.99 and can be found at Target, Ulta and Amazon.

Honest Beauty offers a range of dermatologist tested and cruelty-free products with plant-derived ingredients for sensitive skin. Even Jessica is a loyal customer to her own beauty collection.

This powder collection works as a blush and highlighter

In a recent TikTok video she posted, the Latina beauty entrepreneur showed off her self-care challenge and beauty routine. First, she used the Grace and Stella anti-wrinkle under eye masks followed by Honest Beauty prime and perfect mask. This pick-me-up moisturizing mask can be used daily for five to ten minutes to give your skin an extra boost. Before applying any makeup is important to prepare the skin with antioxidants to make it smoother and firmer. It will also give your makeup a long-lasting effect when you start with a skincare routine. A pearly ingredient and mask are the key steps to achieve the glowy look even during gloomy days.