Thalia’s Motives Cosmetics Viva collection is the summer makeup we need right now

Motives Cosmetics by Loren Ridinger has just announced their newest collaboration with the legendary and fabulous singer Thalia. The limited-edition Thalia x Motives Cosmetics Viva Palette, $45 features an eye and cheek palette with 11 shades of shimmery and matte textures. According to the brand, these are the Mexican star’s can’t-live-without shades. From everyday mattes to incredibly creamy high-shimmers with bold color, these hues are totally multipurpose and build-able. Staying true to her vibrant personality, Loren ensured all hues were hand-selected by the singer. The summer-inspired launch debuts on May 15 at 5 pm (EST) and features gorgeous flamingo packaging that teleport you to the tropics. We’ll be marking our calendars as this palette also features a universal contour, blush and highlighter making it a total makeup must-have.

Motive Cosmetics x Thalia Viva eye and cheek palette debuts May 15 at 5 pm EST

Inspired by the Queen of Latin Pop’s fun and flirty persona and Latinas love for the perfect rouge lipstick, the dynamic duo launched the perfect alluring red lip satin. Add a bold hue to your look with the new Thalia x Motives Liquid Lipstick in Red Velvet, $19.95. Formulated in a velvety liquid formula for flawless application, scarlet lipstick embodies the power of pout.

Thalia x Motives Liquid Lipstick in Red Velvet, $19.95, motivecosmetics.com

The lightweight and matte finish shade complements all skin tones making it an excellent choice for that universal red everyone is always on the hunt for. Check out different women entrepreneurs and beauty bosses sport the red velvet must-have below:

Add some spice to your life with this red rouge which is now available on motivecosmetics.com

Known for celebrating Latina beauty, Motive Cosmetics’ past collaborations have highlighted Afro-Latina stars like Lala Anthony, therefore we’re sure this latest launch is sure to be successful. Showcasing diversity beauty is key when it comes to the Latina market and this is simply the beginning of inclusiveness among celebrity beauty campaigns. “It’s important to be authentic and when I bring on new faces I am very clear and mindful of the image of beauty I am promoting,” explained the founder of Motive Cosmetics Loren.

The Motive Cosmetics x Thalia Viva collection launches May 15 at 5pm EST on motivescosmetics.com.