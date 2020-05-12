Sofia Vergara reveals the reason why she always wears makeup

Would you believe us if we told you Sofia Vergara has been doing her own makeup since the beginning of her acting career? During a beauty chat with famous British makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, the Colombian star revealed an interesting fact about her Modern Family days. During the 11 years of the running hit series, the 47-year-old actress explained she’d do her own makeup every day. While speaking all things beauty, Sofia explained, “it was like therapy. I would go there at 5 am, start my makeup, I’d do it faster than anybody, and it was really fun.”

©sofiavergara



Sofia transforms into Modern Family’s Gloria Delgado-Pritchett

As beauty lovers ourselves, we totally understand the Colombian beauty’s form of therapy. Touching on her daily routine today, Sofia admitted how she’s been using her makeup ritual to support her mental health. While Live via Instagram on Charlotte’s Beauty Happy Hour, Sofia shared she doesn't feel herself when she’s barefaced for too long.

“I’ve always been a person that has some kind of makeup on…always, always,” expressed the Colombiana. “I was in my pajamas the whole day; I thought we have to stay home in pajamas, I guess. I realized it’s getting me depressed. I have to start my normal thing of waking up, showering, and I feel better, start working, do things from home. I needed makeup just for myself and to not feel like I am sick.”

There’s a psychological shift that happens when the magic of makeup enhances a woman’s natural beauty. Whether you’re a celebrity or not, creating your own makeup ritual has proven to lift one’s mood according to the star.

During the conversation, the dynamic duo surprised Tilbury fans by giving viewers an early sneak peek of the newCharlotte Tilbury Airbrush Bronzer, from the makeup artist’s best-selling airbrush collection. It is set to be unveiled officially next week!

