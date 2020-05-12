Camila Cabello’s throwback photo proves her signature bangs are timeless

It’s no secret, Camila Cabello is known for her long flowing hair along with her signature bangs, and a recent social media post proves it. Over the weekend, the Cuban-American star shared a sweet image proving this has been her go-to style since day one. In an Instagram photo, the Havana singer celebrated Mother’s Day with a throwback photo showcasing how vintage her famous fringes actually are. Looks like little Camila and her mom still share that same bond today, as she recently cut her daughter’s bangs during quarantine.

©Custom



The 23-year-old star and her mother Sinuhe Estrabao during the ‘90s

Have you been longing for bangs like the former Fifth Harmony star? If so, you’ll need to style your hair first and use proper trimming tools. We tapped into celebrity hairstylist, Millie Morales for her go-to tips on cutting your bangs at home. Since the Latina stylist is behind Roselyn Sanchez, Alejandra Espinoza and more influential Hollywood names — we’re all ears when it comes to her beauty bible.

©camilacabello



Today, the Cuban-American singer still rocks her iconic yet effortless feathered fringe

“It’s a must to know the shape of your face first so you can see what type of bangs work best for you,” Millie tells HOLA! USA. Just like the Senorita artist, it’s essential to know the shape of your frame from the beginning to enhance your natural features. Another important tip the stylist recommends is working with your texture. “If your hair is straight, it’s best to cut your bangs while the hair is wet, but if it’s curly or textured make sure you cut them when it’s dry,” advised the hair guru.

©Custom



When it comes to trimming try Tweezerman Stainless 2000 Shears

Once you’ve styled your hair as desired, Millie advises to section out the area and create a triangle like part. This can be as wide or narrow as you’d like the shape of your bang to be. When it comes to trimming try Tweezerman Stainless 2000 Shears, $28, for a flawless hair trimming experience at home.

To finish off the trimming technique, “You’ll want to leave a couple of inches longer when doing it when your cutting at an angle,” explains Millie. This helps to prevent mistakes and helps to figure out the length that works with your face shape.