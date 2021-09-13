MTV VMA’s 2021: Get the looks of Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Simone Biles, and Jennifer Lopez

Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Simone Biles, and Jennifer Lopez arrived at the MTV VMA’s 2021 looking stunning as usual. And although fans only the final result, our favorite celebs spend hours in the glam room.

Their team of professionals has the fascinating task of enhancing their beauty for the red carpets or any other event, and believe it or not, you can look like them at your next party.

Find below a breakdown of their looks, a complete list including the products they used, and a step-by-step guide.

Camila Cabello

©GettyImages



Camila Cabello attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Camila Cabello arrived at the VMA’s red carpet, rocking a bold glam matching her couture, color-blocking dress. Her makeup artist Patrick Ta, created a monochromatic eye, while her hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, continued the drama with a chic extra long ponytail.

SKIN

©Hola



Camila Cabello MTV VMA‘s 2021 Skin products

Prep by cleansing the skin to allow the makeup to look the best it can. Start with a cleanser and exfoliator from La Mer to clean and brighten your skin for the foundation to lay smooth. Then apply La Mer intense eye balm under the eyes for added extra hydration.

To start the skin base, apply L’Oréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation with a dense brush to ensure the skin is fresh and dewy. Then take a damp beauty blender to full blended coverage for a nice natural finish.

To highlight and brighten the face, apply the L’Oréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation two shades lighter than the base foundation under the eyes to bring light, then push the product in with a fluffy blending brush and beauty blender.

After the foundation and highlight, apply the L’Oréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation-in-a-Powder to mattify certain areas and allow the skin to still look dewy in all the correct places.

As for contouring, apply bronzer to the hallows of the cheekbones using a small contour brush to give some dimension to the face.

For blush, apply powder with a fluffy synthetic brush. Use the L’Oréal Paris Summer Belle “Blush Please” in the shade “Blushing In Riviera” to the apples of the cheeks.

For additional glow, work a few dots of the L’Oréal Paris True Match Glumi Lotion into the high points of the cheekbones and collar bones using a short synthetic brush, tapping the product into the skin. Follow by using a beauty blender to ensure complete blending and saturation of the product.

Finally spray the face with L’Oréal Paris Shake and Glow Mist to give your skin a naturally luminous finish while allowing the makeup to last all day.

EYES

©Hola



Camila Cabello MTV VMA‘s 2021 makeup products

To get the look, use the L’Oréal Paris eyeshadow palette called ”Enchanted Scented Eyeshadow Palette.” Start by applying the medium pink shade to the upper lash line and blending it upwards to create the shape with a fluffy eyeshadow brush.

Go back into the same area using the darker pink shade for added depth and dimension. Then work the same shades to the lower lash line using a short, dense synthetic brush, blending out with the same fluffy brush used for the crease shade.

To make the look more monochromatic, take a little blush previously used and blend that into the crease to tie all the colors together.

For some drama, you can build with the colorful dots on the corner of the eyes, as seen on Camila. Use the L’Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Liquid Lipstick in the shades “Red Affair” and “Frambroize Frenzy.”

Finally, curl lashes and use two coats of L’Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara to the top and bottom lashes. If you want extra drama, apply short and medium individual lashes to fill in negative lash space.

LIPS

For lips, use L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Satin Lipstick in the shade “Everbloom.” Rely on the shape of the lipstick to create the perfect pout. Then use a flat synthetic lip brush to apply to the rest of the product for a perfectly even lip.

HAIR

“We wanted to create something modern and chic with a small taste of drama for Camila‘s look at the VMAs,” says Dimitris Giannetos. “She is wearing a custom colorful dress from Alexis Mabille haute couture, so to complement the dress, we created a sleek, long dramatic ponytail!”

GET THE LOOK:

Dry hair from root to tip using the ghd helios professional hairdryer to create a sleek and shiny blowout.

Next, use the ghd max styler to make the hair super straight, sleek, and eliminate any frizz. I love using this tool because it makes the hair super shiny and healthy.

Then, tie the hair into a low ponytail. Brush the hair back using the ghd oval dressing brush to create a smooth low ponytail.

EXPERT TIP: when on the red carpet, Dimitris uses the NEW ghd unplugged styler to ensure that Camila’s pony stays sleek and flawless. It’s the ultimate tool for touch-ups anywhere, anytime.

Doja Cat

©GettyImages



Doja Cat attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in New York City.

HAIR

“I was inspired by rock/90’s glam. This is my version of a ‘London street style’ that she absolutely killed,” said JSTAYREADY.

GET THE LOOK:

©Hola



Doja Cat MTV VMA‘s 2021 hair

Prep the hair with the ghd helios professional hairdryer and ghd professional hairdryer diffuser to create a base for natural curls.

To create tight curls, use the ghd curve creative curl wand and finish the look off by teasing through the hair using the ghd tail comb to intensify and define.

Jennifer Lopez

©GettyImages



Jennifer Lopez attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Get that JLo red carpet glow with JLo Beauty! Jennifer Lopez hit the red carpet at the MTV VMAs with her signature glow, courtesy of That Star Filter Complexion Booster. Here’s how to recreate her next-level red carpet radiance at home.

GET THE LOOK:

©JLo Beauty



Jennifer Lopez MTV VMA’s 2021 skin

Lock in that moisture with That Blockbuster Hydrating Cream, the perfect foundation for That Star Filter Complexion Booster, which highlights, bronzes, and diffuses with light-bouncing mineral pigments and a wash of tone-evening color.

PRO TIP: Jennifer applied That Star Filter Complexion Booster in Warm Bronze (+ something else she’s working on) from head to toe to boost her iconic JLo all-over glow.

Simone Biles

©GettyImages



Simone Biles attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Simone Biles stunned the MTV VMAs red carpet wearing a one-strap baby pink dress and sleek, elegant waves. Her hairstylist Ashley Stewart shared the breakdown and her inspiration.

“My inspiration comes from today’s all-American, which is Simone Biles. She can be sexy, powerful, and confident, all while being herself. I wanted to show a simple, elegant side of Simone.” says Stewart.

GET THE LOOK:

©Hola



Simone Biles MTV VMA’s 2021 hair

First, Ashley evenly applied Garnier Fructis Style Smooth Blow Dry Anti-Frizz Cream on damp hair and dried it with a round brush for a smooth and long-lasting blowout.

She then sprayed Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Flat Iron Perfector Straightening Mist to seal in the smoothness and shine for up to 48-hours.

Ashley then curled hair with a 1” titanium curling iron followed by Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Anti-Humidity Aerosol Hairspray all over, which provides a long-lasting hold and anti-humidity protection.

Then, she brushed two parts of the hair tightly down and tucked it behind Simone’s ears, and finished it with Garnier Fructis Pure Clean Finishing Paste to keep it in place all night.

To complete the look and give it a sleek and shiny finish, Ashley lightly applied Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Anti-Frizz Serum.