Kelly Ripa shared the only beauty product she has been using during her live shows

Kelly Ripa is definitely a woman of many surprises but there is a beauty product that gives her the ultimate glow. She revealed her 18-year-old daughter’s self-tanner is the magic formula she has been using during her live shows. “I keep putting on my daughter‘s self-tanner thinking that will help,” she said while on a live chat with New York City ballet dancer, Tiler Peck. The 50-year-old actress confessed she keeps all of her belongings in the studio, “All of my clothes, my hair products, and all of my makeup is locked in the studio, which is closed.” However, it can be a challenge to unlock things when you need it right away.

The actress also shared it has been a blessing to have a connection with her family while at-home but it has been difficult to do the talk shows with Ryan while filming Live with Kelly and Ryan, “I couldn’t hear Ryan”, admitted Kelly while in the gym of her home. As the two artists shared their daily lives, Kelly and Tiler proceeded with a ballet workout with plies, body rolls and tendus to Girls Just Wanna Have Fun song. “All laughs and smiles today with the beautiful @kellyripa Thank you for doing pliés and tendus and dancing with us today! You always brighten people’s mornings on @livekellyandryan and I am certain you brought a lot of happiness to those taking the class!”, mentions the ballerina on her post.

The actress recently shared ballet has been one of her longtime passions and she even auditioned for New York City Ballet in 2008. Though her dancing career never took off, she was able to practice some steps with the principal dancer of New York City Ballet during the live class. Kelly also shared that she has been getting resourceful and wearing her daughter’s clothes while at home. Besides using self-tanner, she even cut her with a pair of kitchen scissors and had her husband Mark Consuelos help her get heatless waves with a pair of tights.