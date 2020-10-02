Kelly Ripa credits a plant-based diet for giving her healthy, youthful skin

Kelly Ripa turns 50 today and the TV host looks incredibly youthful. The mom of three revealed to People magazine how she keeps her skin looking glowy and fresh, crediting a plant-based diet for her healthy appearance.

The “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host told People how her husband of 24 years, Mark Consuelos complimented his wife’s skin recently. “Mark said to me something that really stuck. He said to me, ‘Your skin is shiny.’ And I said, ‘What do you mean?’ He goes, ‘You just look so healthy. Your skin is shiny,” Ripa said to the magazine.

“When you’ve been married for such a long time, statements like that mean so much more,“ the host said. For him to suddenly notice that my skin is shiny. And I feel good, so I assume that I look good. But when he made that statement to me, it really resonated,” she said in the interview.

The 50-year-old’s nutritionist told The Beet that Ripa’s diet is mostly clean and consists of plant-based foods high in alkaline, such as fruits and veggies. Ripa said she strongly believes in the “80/20” rule which is 80 percent nutrition and 20 percent fitness.

“The older I get and the more nutritionists that we’ve had on the show and the more I work out with my trainer, they all say the same thing. It’s 80 percent nutrition and its 20 percent fitness...So if you don’t have proper nutrition, you don‘t have the energy to exercise,” Kelly Ripa told People.

In addition to the right amount of exercise and nutrition, mental health is just as important to Ripa and she does what she can to keep her stress down, according to The Beet.

Ripa rang in her 50th birthday on her morning show, “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” on Friday. Her oldest son, Michael surprised his mom live on her show and Consuelos virtually wished his wife a happy birthday also on the show.

In addition to his appearance, Consuelos also posted an adorable birthday message for his wife. On Friday, he posted to Instagram a few photos of Ripa, captioned “Happy birthday to my little ray of sunshine ☀️ I love you, sexy.. ♥️♥️♥️” Ripa commented back on the photo to Consuelos saying, “Thank you baby wish we were together💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋” Consuelos is currently away filming the CW show, “Riverdale,” in Vancouver, Canada.