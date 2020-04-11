Using highlighter to give our faces a bit of the Photoshop treatment has been a handy trick for a while now, but there are always expert tips to be learned as to how best to apply it. Makeup artists such as Sir John, who is behind Beyoncé’s amazing looks, has revealed in an interview where highlighter – used for focused points of light to shape and define your facial features – and illuminator, which gives a more general glow, should and should not be applied. Yes, you too can look as radiant and Queen Bey! And it’s actually surprisingly easy...