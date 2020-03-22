Beyoncé’s 4-step leg workout that you can do at home

If you want to flaunt toned legs like Beyoncé then some diet tweaks and adding some leg-specific workouts are what you need to get strong, shapely stems. The Crazy In Love singer looks incredible whether she’s strolling along the red carpet with husband Jay-Z or performing one of her high-octane concerts while going through various wardrobe changes. What we don’t see is the hours of work she puts in behind-the-scenes to make sure she’s in great shape.

And the person behind her grueling workout schedule is personal trainer Marco Borges, author of best seller The 22-Day Revolution and Power Moves: The Four Motions to Transform Your Body For Life. The famous celebrity coach has some great tips for keeping your lets in tip top condition.

Beyoncé has fabulous pins that she certainly works for

1. Squats: Sometimes basic is best! Aside from stimulating the quadriceps, the humble squat will also work the glutes and hamstrings. Deep squats are the best option. But take a lot of care of your posture and positioning when carrying them out to avoid damage to joints. Keep your legs separated at hip level and keep your spine straight - not tilting either forward or backward. Then slowly lower down as though you were going to sit down

2. Plié or Sumo Squat: This ballet move is incorporated because of its effectiveness. It’s a combination of a normal squat and the classical dance move. Standing up with your feet hips distance apart and pointing outwards – making sure that the knees are facing over the toes. Keep your back straight and your glutes and stomach tight. This great all-rounder will work your hamstrings, quadriceps and glutes to give you dancer legs!

The sumo squat is a great leg-toning exercise

3. Lunges: like squats, these are a great way to tone your pins. Start with the right leg in front and the knee bent with your foot flat on the floor. Position your left leg behind, flush with the floor, with only the toes touching the floor. Lower your body until right thigh is parallel to the floor and right shin is vertical. Bear in mind that your body should be completely straight. Repeat on both sides.

4. Bridge: Lying on your back, place your feet flat on the ground with your knees bent, hip width apart and rest your arms on the floor alongside your body. Engaging your core, peel your spine off the floor and keep your pelvis high during 10 seconds, then return to the starting position and repeat. Bridge will help you work your hamstrings (the muscles at the back of the leg), hips and glutes.

Bridge exercises tone the back part of the legs

According to Marco Borges, Queen Bey does between 12 and 15 repetitions of every set of exercises. If you’re a beginner or work with weights then lower the amount. You shouldn’t try and do this circuit more than two or three times when starting out.

Fitness experts recommend working the legs a maximum of two times a week. Space your exercising days out throughout the week and even one day a week of these workouts may suffice. Over-working the legs could be bad for your knees and result in irreversible damage. So take it easy but stick at it – you won’t see results right away but believe us, it will be worth it!