You’ll want to try the skincare hack Demi Lovato’s esthetician swears by

We all want to make our beauty routines are more efficient and this trick is sure to take your regime to the next level. The best thing about it? It will literally cost you nothing. The well-known researcher and dermatologist to the stars Renée Rouleau reveals a great tip on her blog for keeping your face moisturized and protected without spending a dime.

The celebrity facialist calls it the -- golden minute. “When your skin has no moisture, its health is at risk. After washing the face and patting dry with a towel, your bare skin is most vulnerable to dehydration through a process called "osmosis." You have a 60-second window before moisture evaporation will occur,” she said. During this valuable period of time, "immediately apply a product that will seal in the moisture and your skin will reap the benefits." This means that you should apply a toner that will keep that moisture in before applying serum or moisturizer.

©@reneerouleau



Renée Rouleau says that if you seal the moisture into your skin immediately after cleansing, it will become even more beautiful

This must be done during both your morning and evening routine. These two routines should differ since the daytime routine is all about protection while the nighttime regimen is all about repair.

The skincare expert, who has developed her own cosmetic line, has celebrity clients such as Demi Lovato, Cindy Crawford, Chiara Ferragni and Lili Reinhart and she offers up skincare advice on her website. The best thing about this advice is that her recommendations are easy to follow regardless of the brands you use.

Morning routine musts:

Use a gentle cleanser to remove all traces of any creams you applied the night before (especially if they contain retinol) and also remove signs of puffiness.

Act quickly. Remember you only have one minute. Apply an alcohol-free toner to remove drying chlorine found in tap water, balance the pH of the skin, and get your skin ready for the next product.

Use a serum with vitamin C, “it is the most effective way to protect your skin cells from environmental damage caused by UV daylight, pollution, and debris,” said Rouleau.



©Istock



Using sunscreen is the most important part of one’s morning beauty routine

Apply sunscreen. This is the most important step in the entire routine. Rouleau recommends using one with moisturizing properties in accordance with your skin type. If you’re going to be in the sun you should reapply every two hours. If you are wearing makeup and in the shade or indoors, you can use an SPF-infused powder.

She recommends avoiding essential oils during the day to ensure you don’t interfere with the effectiveness of your sunscreen.

Now you’re ready for makeup or additional products (such as eye cream, if you use it, or daytime acne treatments).

Wash your face and apply your toner quickly, before moisture evaporation occurs.

©iStock



You can wash your face at night just after the sun goes down, to ensure tiredness won’t cause you to be tempted to skip your routine

In addition to toner, you can also use a nourishing or repairing face mask. Next, apply a serum, which will act as a protective layer, and then apply your nighttime moisturizer and eye cream in accordance with your skin type. If you use acne treatment or essential oils, apply them last.

These are the infallible tricks you need to know as well as a description of how your daily routine should look to keep your skin moisturized and beautiful.