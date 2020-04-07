Drew Barrymore want us to use this $7 hand mask while we clean to hydrate our hands

Women can do it all and actress, Drew Barrymore is proving it in the middle of a global pandemic. Chance are you’ve been washing your hands more than usual and may be experiencing dryness. You’re not alone on that, even Hollywood’s biggest names are dishing their favorite hand creams and treatments during these times including Drew. If you didn’t know the 45-year-old star is a huge beauty junkie when it comes to skincare and makeup which led to her launch and success with her personal brand FLOWER Beauty. Recently, the Blended actress shared her new go-to beauty discovery of the week when it comes to taking care of her hands while cleaning.

While tidying up her home, the beauty entrepreneur used Aveeno Repairing CICA Hand Mask, Oat & Shea Butter, 1 Pair of Gloves, $7 as a protector as she cleans and the ultimate hand care treatment. Showing off how easy it is to do everything while wearing the gloves, Drew uploaded a video where she showed her followers all chores she just completed.

According to the social post -- you can wash dishes, scrub tubs, vacuum while deeply hydrating your hands from all the hand washing you’ve been doing lately.

©Aveeno



Aveeno Repairing CICA Hand Mask, Oat & Shea Butter, 1 Pair of Gloves, $7, walmart.com

This beauty buy is perfect for moms and busy-bees all over with numerous tasks to complete but want to still take care of themselves in a special way.

The drug-store brand provides spa-like results as these gloves hydrate your fingertips with shea butter and moisturizing prebiotic oats. It’s innovative formula restores the hand’s daily wear-and-tear leaving your hands visibly soft, smooth, and healthy-looking. Though the actress kept the hand mask gloves on pass 10 minutes as recommended by the brand, feel free to remove post-suggested time or prolong.

Thanks to our celeb beauty guru we’ll be cleaning up our homes differently in 2020.

