Demi Lovato shows off her freckles in first makeup free selfie in years

There’s nothing wrong with being confident – and Demi Lovato has proved just that! The Tell Me You Love Me singer took to her social media to post a stripped down selfie, freckles and all. “Haven’t done a #NoMakeupMonday in yearssss but I figured after posting so many glamorous pics with tons of makeup and hair pieces, it’s important to show myself underneath it all. This is what I look like 85%-90% of the time. Proud of my freckles, proud of booty chin and proud of myself for loving and accepting myself the way I am. #ILoveMe.” Next to the caption was a selfie of Demi standing in front of good lighting bare faced with her hair pulled back.

©@ddlovato



Demi Lovato shared a rare makeup free selfie

The picture comes after the Anyone singer shared a series of glam selfies over the weekend. “2 selfies, 1 day.. can’t help it. Mama’s feeling herself cause her glam team killed these lewks todayyyyy also because @demetriacherry told me to.”

Prior to the selfie, Demi shared another one showcasing the same glam, the time from a different angle. “I got that sunshine on my Sunday best…” The 27-year-old rocked longer tresses and a dewy look. Opting away from her deep smokey eye, the starlet did a softer shade on her lids and a nude lip.

Demi’s natural selfie comes after she opened up to Ashley Graham about her new outlook on acceptance. During the candid conversation on the model’s Pretty Big Deal podcast, the Sorry Not Sorry singer opened up about how she goes about body positivity.

©@ddlavato



The 27-year-old celebrated her glam over the weekend

“I don’t think it’s much about body positivity as it is body acceptance,” she said. “Now when I look in the mirror and I start to have negative thought, I don’t stop and go ‘No you’re beautiful. You’re gorgeous. I love you the way you are.’ What I say to myself is ‘Nope you’re healthy and I accept you.’ So you express gratitude in the health and you accept the reality instead of convincing yourself of something you don’t believe.”

