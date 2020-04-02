Argentine actress Tini Stoessel wants us to try micellar water shampoo

Having healthy, glossy, and perfect hair is probably the not-so-secret desire of many women. While there are dozens of hair treatments on the market today, Tini Stoessel relies on a specific product to keep her spectacular long hair light and silky every day. We’re talking, of course, about micellar shampoo. Just like the micellar water formulated as a facial cleaner, it contains molecules that deeply cleanse hair without drying it out or changing its color.

This action is thanks to micelles, which behave like miniature magnets for accumulated impurities caused by pollution, sprays, styling lotions, or excessive oiliness, from the roots to the ends. These new beauty essentials also have hydrating agents that lock in moisture, strengthening strands starting the very first time they’re applied. It’s no wonder this beautiful Argentinian model and singer made it a part of her beauty routine!

©GettyImages



This Argentinian actress, singer, and model has made her hair her trademark

Celebrity care routines

You would think that shuttling about between concert tours, photo sessions, and red-carpet appearances would leave this girlfriend of the handsome Sebastián Yatrawith no time for taking care of her long hair. However, the new hostess of La Voz España has admitted to being a fan of micellar shampoo, since it doesn’t require any complicated application. So that’s why she’s always highlighting this ultra-feminine feature in the selfies she posts on social media!

©Walmart



Micellar shampoo deeply cleanses hair with its active molecules

No sulfates, no silicone

Micellar technology uses different compounds that have the properties of both water and oil. In fact,these surfactants are what act when you massage your scalp in the shower. In addition, micellar shampoos are free of sulfates, parabens, and silicon, which are three of the most damage-causing ingredients out there. One option is the Pantene Pro-V Micellar Shampoo (Walmart, $9.99), which is Tini’s favorite– she’s even the brand’s ambassador!

©Amazon



In addition to cleansing agents, these products contain natural extracts that hydrate every strand

Purifying agents

You may have noticed that no matter how much you wash your hair, you feel like it’s heavy, and when you take a look in the mirror, you see that your frizz is still there, too. This is because the products you use every day are too aggressive on your hair cuticles and fibers. The Kerastase Aura Botanica Bain Micellaire Shampoo will gently purify your long hair as it nourishes it naturally thanks to its cocoa and argan oil (Amazon, $33).

©Walmart



Micellar shampoos give you a long-lasting sensation of lightness without damaging your hair or altering your color

Everyone can use them

Another great thing about micellar shampoo is that it can be used on any hair type. From the finest, straightest hair to thick, curly hair, and of course, colored hair, it doesn’t matter. Why? Because its formula cleanses without saturating hair, leaving it silky and light. The Redken Clean Maniac Micellar Shampoo doesn’t just contain effective cleaning micelles, it also has antioxidants, UV-filtering particles, and particles that neutralize odors, keeping your hair fresh (Walmart, $13.30).

Taking care of long hair doesn’t have to be complicated. Follow Tini Stoessel’s example, using the newest and most high-tech beauty routine, and you’ll be ready to tame your hair!