The term self-made millionaire has been awarded to those in the 20th century who have gone beyond their circumstances and adversity to create successful businesses. Before there was the Forbes’ America’s Richest Self-Made Women list highlighting a diverse set of leading ladies creating capital, there was Madam C.J. Walker. The African-American mogul was the first female self-made millionaire in America in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Recently Netflix told the tale of a legendary businesswoman with a fictionalized limited series called Self Made: Inspired By the Life of Madam C.J. Walker starring Octavia Spencer. The binge-worthy show also stars Tiffany Haddish, Blair Underwood, Carmen Ejogo and Bill Bellamy telling the story of Walker’s path as she strives to make her business succeed and the roadblocks she encounters at the time. In spite of everything, the Black-owned business is still blooming today. If you’re a beauty entrepreneur, ahead are empowering lessons we learned from first woman millionaire, Madam C.J. Walker.