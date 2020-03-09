Welcome to 2020, where Latinas are CEOs and founders of their culture-driven companies, they’re using buying power to create change and making an impact within the beauty world. Some would agree we are living our ancestors’ wildest dreams as we launch businesses built from beauty routines pass down to them. From Mexican-inspired hair accessories by Danié Gómez-Ortigoza from Journey of a Braid to the Dominican-born owner of Miss Rizos salon, Carolina Contreras, these women are worth celebrating not just during Women’s History Month, but every month. Ahead, you’ll find our favorite Latinas who are breaking barriers as Latina entrepreneurs in the beauty and wellness world.