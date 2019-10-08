Fall is here which means change is near! It’s time to take a moment and adjust your natural hair routine to maintain its bounce, shine and, most importantly, hydration. Keeping your mane luscious and condition is key for this season as your hair will be prone to dryness due to the temperature changes. Luckily, Oribe Brand Ambassador Stacey Ciceron created a guide to help you achieve a flawless and flourishing curly finish. From trimming advice to scalp treatments, the celebrity stylist dishes on her fall-approved hair tips and techniques.