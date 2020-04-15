Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
As we continue to practice social distancing, our hearts mourn over how deeply it has affected the beauty community. Spending time in our hairstylists’ chairs go beyond beauty for most, as it‘s a sense of therapy and self-care for most as we transition through different life phases. Coincidentally our current transitioning cycle has most women embracing their natural hair as they are preparing to become their own professional stylist in the upcoming months. We’re right there with you, which is why we turned to the CEO of Miss Jessie’s, Miko Branch to get all her expert tips. The powerful businesswoman’s curl-inspired company has earned the hearts of famous Hollywood stars such as Alicia Keys, Lupita Nyongo, Halle Berry and more groundbreaking celebs. Hence why we tapped the African-American pioneer for her top tips on transitioning as we see those curls and coils grow in.
