The right tools = a world of difference. Remember the three R’s: renew, replenish, rejuvenate. Always use hair care products AKA tools that were 100% made with you in mind – whether your textured hair is wavy, curly, or kinky. We see you, beauties! Wavy hair can be frizzy, lifeless and limp if you don’t use lightweight, non-crunchy products. Dryness and shrinkage are major issues for curly hair, so opt for moisturizing products with a certain degree of hold. Frizz, dryness, shrinkage and style preservation are common for those with kinky hair – and super duper moisturizers are key. No matter your hair type – ensure the tools you use are specifically designed to love on your textured hair. Keep in mine to nourish and be kind to your scalp. Healthy hair starts at the roots, literally! Feed a dry, itchy and flaky scalp – and promote hair growth while doing so. Balance your daily diet with essential proteins and while shampooing (with a moisturizing non-sulfate cleanser!), massage your scalp to increase the flow of blood, relieve stress, and stimulate hair follicles. It’s a win-win! Try Miss Jessie’s Grow Strong Mafura Hair Oil, $10 that is infused with tons of healthy oils: soybean, seed butter, avocado, castor, jojoba seed, argon, sweet almond, Abyssinian and coconut oil.