Did you know your undertone is the underlying shade of your skin? When looking at your skin, chances are you might see hints of pink, peach or yellow tones. That’s where the expression ‘You have yellow undertones,’ comes from. There are three undertones - cool, warm and neutral. Jewelry is a great indicator when it comes to determining our undertones. Do silver hoop earrings look glamorous against your skin, or do you look more fab in gold? Cool toned ladies look best in silver, while warm women favor gold.