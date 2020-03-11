Jennifer Lopez’s cool new look - tiger stripe highlights and electric yellow manicure

Gone are the hoop earrings, her signature ballerina bun and her honey-colored mane. Jennifer Lopez is reinventing herself and has stunned fans and followers with stunning pictures of her new look. The Hustlers star shared the images on social media featuring her super flattering tiger stripe highlights in a sleek hairdo parted on the side and tied back.

©jlo



Jennifer wore a figure-hugging black dress to pose in front of the camera

Staying true to her infamous JLo glow, the mother-of-two used some natural and earth tones on her lids and added drama to her eyes with black, thick and extra large eyelashes. Beautiful! To add some color, Jennifer chooses an electric yellow nail polish— almost neon— a beauty trend we started to see last year and that it will continue over the next summer months.

Alex Rodriguez’s wife-to-be is going through one of the sweetest periods of her life, professionally and personally. Last year, she got engaged with the former baseball player and even though she is in no rush for the wedding, fans can not wait for the couple to set up the date. After her epic performance at the Super Bowl, the Bronx diva is already focussed on another project, the fourth season of NBC’s World of Dance — if someone is going to rate your dancing skills, who can be better than her? Jennifer showed off her new look and shared more photos with fellow judges Neyo and Derek Hough while tagging the popular show. Exciting news!

Related Video: Disrupted Sleep Patterns Could Lead to Cognitive Decline Loading the player...