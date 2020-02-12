Proving makeup can be worn while breaking a sweat, Chromat’s athleisure style brought to life MAC Cosmetics’ latest liners. The duo-liner effect created a beauty combo we didn’t realize we needed in our lives. FYI this waterproof creamy gel liner can be used in detailed designs on the face or body.

MAC PRO Chromaline in HI-DEF CYAN and PRIMARY YELLOW, $22 each, maccosmetics.com