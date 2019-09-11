POWERED BY BOBBI BROWN

New York Fashion Week is where the makeup pros and fashion come together to showcase their magic to the world. Backstage preparation and details go beyond the brand and speak to the beauty standards of each show. This year, fashion designers didn’t hold back when it came to showing off dazzling makeup, pops of ombre tangerine, and luscious curly crowns. From Alice & Olivia's stunning hair candy to Chromat’s vibrant hue lids, these are the best Spring 2020 beauty trends from NYFW.

Whether you’re looking to add gems to your hair or see how to recreate the timeless wet sleek look -- keep scrolling through for the best beauty trends of Spring 2020.

