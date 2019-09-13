That's a wrap! New York Fashion Week has officially come to a close. Thanks to the style gods, we’ve witnessed some of the most cutting-edge designers showcase their latest collections from head to toe, including every makeup and skincare detail. From Beyoncé's MUA Sir John's pro makeup touches at Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya to Pat McGrath owning her metallic moment during Marc Jacobs’ Spring 2020 collection –this year was a backstage beauty dream. Whether you were watching from the front row or on your mobile screen, we’ve rounded up the exact hydrating moisturizers, brow tools used, and more expert-approved behind the scene goodies.