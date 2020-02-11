Selena Gomez is unrecognizable with new hairstyle - See the photo

“Wow!” and “Queen!” were some of the most popular reactions among the world’s ‘Selenators’ after Selena Gomez shared a photo of her new hairstyle on Instagram. In the picture, the 27-year-old singer is dressed in a soft grey turtleneck and silver mesh earring, gazing into the lens as she shows off a lighter, caramel-colored cut. The voluminous highlighted curls that give her modern, sensual vibe along with her peach and gold makeup from her new beauty line Rare beauty.

©selenagomez



Caramel-colored hair waves, peachy lips, Selena looks so pretty!

Back in November, the singer surprised fans and guests attending the American Music Awards with a sleek new short bob that became the talk of town. Last summer she rocked a center part with soft waves at her cousin’s wedding. And now the style chameleon is rocking these amazing curls – we can’t wait to see what hairstyle Selena tries out next!

Luckily for us, Selena will likely be sharing her beauty knowledge when her new makeup line lands in stores. Rare Beauty will launch this summer and it will feature products that are about “embracing your own uniqueness.” So far, we’ve only had a sneak peek, with the Lose You to Love Me star sharing a behind-the-scenes video to announce the big news. “It’s not just a brand. It’s going to be a lifestyle," she said. And we can not wait to try it out!