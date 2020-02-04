Although everyone remembers who takes home the awards on Oscars night, the world never forgets the gorgeous gown that was worn on the red carpet ahead of the show. This year, everyone will surely be buzzing and waiting to see who will win Best Actress and Actor, but they will also be waiting for the dazzling display of glam that will take place outside the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

For decades, A-listers have put their best fashion foot forward on this special night. In 1962, West Side Story actress Rita Moreno won her first Oscar wearing a gorgeous black-and-gold gown. Five decades later, Salma Hayek showed the world she wasn’t afraid to flaunt her grey hairs. And let’s not forget Jennifer Lopez who never disappoints with her beauty and style.

Below, we highlight the most memorable beauty looks from Oscars night that have gone down in history...