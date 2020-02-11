Adele shows off an incredible transformation on glam night out: see the pic

Hello there, Adele! Whether on stage belting out her global anthems or stepping onto a red carpet in show-stopping fashion, the Someone Like You singer knows how to turn heads. On Sunday, February 9, Hollywood celebrated the Academy Awards and was littered with glam, star-studded after parties — one of which was hosted by music royalty and power couple, Jay-Z and Beyoncé. Adele received a coveted invite to their Oscars after party and shocked everyone with her transformation. The Water Under the Bridge singer sported a chic updo, with hops and a beaded leopard print gown that showcased her tiny waist. Her makeup was equally stunning: the fan favorite smoky eye with defined eyebrows and a simple lip.

While on the show Lorraine, Adele’s former personal trainer, Camilla Goodis, revealed how the award-winning singer has been able to turn her lifestyle around. “She's working out but I think 90 percent of it is diet. It's a good diet to shed the weight. The first week is intense, green juices and only 1,000 calories. She doesn't look too thin – she looks amazing,” revealed Camilla.

Camilla, who is a Pilates instructor, also shared what it was like during her first workout session with the Rumour Has It singer. “When she came for a workout I didn't know it was her and when she left I thought : 'Oh it looks a little bit like Adele. She looks amazing – she's changed her lifestyle and diet,'” Camilla explained.

©GettyImages



Adele released her debut album 19 in 2008 and was well-received by critics and fans

Adele has also been linked to US fitness instructor Dalton Wong to help her with her healthy lifestyle change (Dalton has trained stars like Jennifer Lawerence as well). Adele’s weight loss has been well-received by all of her fans. After taking to social media to share a picture of her new look, the post was flooded with will wishes on her new journey. One fan sharing, “Adele looked hot anyway, now look at her!!!”

Related Video: Disrupted Sleep Patterns Could Lead to Cognitive Decline Loading the player...