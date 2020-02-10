Let’s face it: If there's one night in which Hollywood's biggest stars show out when it comes to fashion finds, hair-dos and make-up moments, it's the Oscars. This year at the 92nd Academy Awards, celebs did not disappoint one bit. From the most elegant of crowns to the boldest of lip hues, see how Janelle Monae, Billie Ellish, Salma Hayek and more fan-favorite stars celebrated beauty on the red carpet below.