Sofia Vergara applies this luxurious skincare duo to get her lips red carpet ready

After the Oscars is the after party, and this involves Hollywood’s biggest star hitting up the post-award show Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Among some of the dreamiest star-studded guests, Sofia Vergara caught out eyes with her black opal sparkling gown and stunning makeup. We spoke with celebrity makeup artist Quinn Murphy who gave the Colombian actress the ultimate beauty treatment for her hydrated matte lip look. Ahead, you’ll find a few tips to get your pout red carpet ready like the Modern Family star.

©GettyImages



The Colombian star shows out at the 2020 Vanity Fair fiesta

Like a true makeup-guru, the Colombian actress’ artist said, “A perfect matte lip starts with lip preparation. You want the lips to be supple, moisturized and you want them to have an even, smooth texture.” We couldn’t agree more! “The best way to immediately smooth the lips is to get rid of any uneven or dry texture by using a topical lip scrub. In case Sofia, I used Naturopathica Sweet Cherry Polishing Lip Scrub, $20, because the tiny cherry seed granules gently exfoliate the lips. What I love about this prep step is that it's quick and isn’t messy but gives an even texture for lipstick application. I then followed that with Naturopathica Sweet Cherry Conditioning Lip Butter, $22, for nourishment and moisture. You can reapply the lip butter throughout the makeup application process for maximum moisture. When it’s time to apply the lip color, blot your lips to remove any excess moisture. That helps the lip color last longer,” reasoned Quinn.

©quinnmurphy



BTS of Sofia’s glam session

After a night of celebration, Quinn relies on lip liners to give Sofia the longevity she craves. “A lip liner will help the lipstick stay in place and last. A matte formula will also last longer than a gloss,” explained the MUA. To create her power pout, Quinn used a rouge red from KISS New York Professional. He went on to recommend, “If the lipstick is dry or lacking vitality you can add a small amount of lip moisture to the center of the lips to reactivate the lipstick. Also touching up your lip when necessary is key to having it stay true to color all day.”

©quinnmurphy



Proof that drugstore beauty is used by Hollywood’s elite star

While some artist use concealer to clean up the lip application, Quinn says this step is unnecessary. “I don’t add concealer unless the skin needs evening,” he explained, adding, “If there is darkness on the corners of the mouth you can brighten it with a dab of concealer. Otherwise just let the lipstick stand alone, it's prettier and less heavy looking.”

