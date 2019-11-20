Salma Hayek is a global star, and it's not just down to her work in front of, and behind, the camera. She's also won fans over with her wit and sense of humor, and become a fashion and style icon over the years. Throughout her career, Salma has sported all kinds of looks, from blonde to redhead to brunette; she's had curly hair, straight hair, bangs... the list is endless and often down to the different film roles she has taken on. Case in point - the actress just shared a new teaser of her upcoming film Like a Boss, where we can see her as a bombshell redhead. Salma used the video to celebrate Women's Entrepreneurship Day, and to remind us she's the ultimate chameleon! Read on to relive Salma's top hairstyles. Enjoy!