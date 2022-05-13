Although she thinks the most incredible stuff she will find inside the mom’s closet, Valentina Pinault is in search of her style and individuality. The teenage daughter of Salma Hayek has access to the most exclusive brands and products, but still, there are times when she has to use her judgment to put together outfits and create makeup looks.

As the child of an international actress and a fashion mogul, the 14-year-old student knows that even grabbing ice cream with her friends can catch the attention of dozens of paparazzi and fans of her family; therefore, she makes sure to have handy a few staples.