Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault bring their daughters to the Balenciaga show

They are a happy and fashionable family! Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault bring their daughters Valentina Paloma and Mathilde to the Balenciaga show during the 2022 Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France.

The Pinaults rocked a dark color palette, but Salma added some color with an unbuttoned blue shirt over a black dress. The family outing comes after Hayek’s nerve-wracking moment when presenting a SAG Award to Michael Keaton, and he was nowhere to be found.

©GrosbyGroup



Salma Hayek, Valentina, Mathilde, and François-Henri Pinault at the Balenciaga Show

While inside the event, the 55-year-old Mexican actress wrapped with Ukraine’s colors and posed for a photo with Kim Kardashian.

Balenciaga’s creative director Demna used the anticipated show to pay tribute to Ukrainians, create awareness about climate change and tap into virtual reality. The designer also comes from a country that saw heavy fighting. As reported by CNN, he was born in Sukhumi, a city in Georgia that experienced critical moments during the country’s civil war in the early 1990s.

Demna and his family flee Sukhumi like thousands of families did at the time. “The war in Ukraine had triggered the pain of a past trauma I had carried in me since 1993 when the same thing happened to my home country, and I became a forever refugee,” he wrote in a note given to guests.

The designer also recited a poem in Ukrainian and wrapped Ukrainian flags on guests‘ seats.