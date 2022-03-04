Crown Princess Mary’s twins lay flowers outside of Ukrainian Embassy

Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine of Denmark made a special stop on their way to school Friday morning. Crown Prince Frederik ﻿and his 11-year-old twins visited the Embassy of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Denmark﻿, where they laid flowers outside of the embassy in Copenhagen.

The Danish Royal House shared photos from the trio’s visit, along with a personal message from the Crown Prince. “It is infinitely sad what we are experiencing in Europe right now, and it is heartbreaking to follow the situation in Ukraine,” Frederik said (translated to English). “My family and I are deeply touched by the images and stories we witness daily. It makes a very big impression.”

“Fortunately, we can also tell our children about the unity that the rest of Europe and the world community are showing the Ukrainian people, and about the great relief work that is going on. It is important that we maintain hope and share the good that also happens in the midst of all the cruel,” the royal dad of four continued. “Before starting school this morning, my youngest children and I made our way past the Ukrainian embassy. On behalf of my family, I send the warmest thoughts to the Ukrainian people,” adding an emoji of the Ukrainian flag.

Crown Princess Mary’s husband commented on Ukraine, which Russia invaded last week, while at the premiere of Netflix’s Against The Ice on Sunday﻿. According to Royal Central, Crown Prince Frederik said, “Of course, it worries the Western world enormously. It also worries my family and I, and we follow the development, and our thoughts are with the Ukrainian people.”

A number of royals have spoken out on the invasion of Ukraine, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexanderof the Netherlands, Prince Albert of Monaco, Prince Charles, in addition to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Queen Letizia of Spain appeared to show her support through fashion this week, while Queen Elizabeth privately made a “generous donation” to support individuals who have fled Ukraine.