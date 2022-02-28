It happens in real life, in TNT, and at the SAG Awards! Salma Hayek had a nerve-wracking moment when presenting a SAG Award to Michael Keaton, and he was nowhere to be found.
Keaton won the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After several seconds, Hayek started looking around in silence, wondering what was happening.
“Are you kidding me? I have stage fright,” Hayek said while the attendees were laughing and clapping. “Come on, Michael. Come on, Michael.”
Suddenly Keaton appears running, skipping the stairs, and rolling onto the stage. “Thank you very much,” Keaton said. “Sorry, quick trip to the men’s room. It is packed, by the way.”
After that, the actor honored and dedicated his award to his nephew, who died from an overdose. “I’m the most fortunate person,” said Keaton in tears, while mentioning his sister, Pam, and nephew, Michael, who died in 2016.
The actor’s winning comes after his role in Hulu’s Dopesick, a mini-series that explores the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction. Keaton said in his speech that he is thankful to have a platform that can recount stories that can “improve someone’s life.”