Jennifer Aniston says she used to take ‘hurtful’ and ‘nasty’ pregnancy rumors personally

When it comes to celebrity rumors no one has been falsely reported pregnant more times than Jennifer Aniston. The earliest reports go back to 1999 when the world first fell in love with her on Friends and she began dating Brad Pitt. Since then there have been over 55 published articles about her being pregnant both in and outside the U.S. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress opened up the “hurtful and just nasty” rumors that continue to follow her.

Aniston expressed interest in having children in early interviews and the world pressured her with rumors or said she chose her “career” instead. “I used to take it all very personally — the pregnancy rumors and the whole ‘Oh, she chose career over kids’ assumption,” the actress told the outlet. The Horrible Bosses star continued and said people have no idea what is going on with her personally or medically. “It‘s like, ’You have no clue what‘s going with me personally, medically, why I can’t … can I have kids?‘ They don’t know anything, and it was really hurtful and just nasty”“ she said.

Over time Aniston‘s pregnancy rumors have changed, but are often triggered by the same things; whenever she wears loose clothes, whenever she is in a new relationship, and whenever a relationship ends. And, the rumors have evolved as she ages with words like “surrogacy” and “miracle.“ The rumors have also moved from tabloids to social media. “What the tabloids and the media did to people’s personal lives back then, regular people are doing now [on social media]. Although I haven‘t seen a tabloid in so long. Am I still having twins? Am I going to be the miracle mother at 52,” she said.

The Morning Show star went on to call out the double standard when it comes to men and women, “Men can be married as many times as they want to, they can marry women in their 20s or 30s. Women aren‘t allowed to do that,“ she said. ”Men in their 30s, by the way, are way different from men in their 40s and 50s. And late 20s even.”