Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma reveal that speaking in Spanish feels like their ‘secret’

Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma Pinault pose together for the first time for Vogue Mexico. The mother and daughter duo spoke about how having conversations in Salma’s native language reinforces their mother-daughter relationship.

“When we are with more people, I like it because it is like a secret because nobody speaks Spanish because, with my dad, I speak French,” Valentina Paloma told the publication.

©Vogue Mexico



According to Salma, there’s a particular reason why Spanish-language connects them. “I speak to her in Spanish if I don’t want those around us to understand us,” the actress revealed. “Also, I think it reinforces unity, the family bond; it strengthens the bond we have.”

Hayek and Pinault also revealed that although having conversations in Spanish unites them, their love for fashion separates them when Valentina takes over her famous mom’s closet. “In this house, we fight over clothes because he takes everything from my closet. Then I don’t find anything,” revealed Salma.

“The truth is that I love hers when it comes to clothes, but in general, I always wear what I like; I hardly pay attention to the brand,” Valentina highlighted. “In general, I also like to combine and wear vintage pieces. I like brands, but I don’t use things for that, just because I like it.”

©Nico Bustos / Vogue Mexico





“In general, I wear sweats, but when I want to dress up a little more, I like to wear things that express my style and who I am,” the 14-year-old Los Angeles native said. “Only if I wear a bikini do I buy an overall to wear on the beach. I also think I change it a lot because it depends on who I want to be that day. There are probably days when I want to wear something black and days when I can wear many colors.”

Valentina Paloma also said she has an affinity for beauty. “I love makeup, I have a lot of it, but I don’t do it to be very pretty or want to remove imperfections,” she clarifies. “Sometimes, I don’t want to apply concealer because I think dark circles add something else. I like to wear makeup of many colors and, I don’t know: I like to explore it.“