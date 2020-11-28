Salma Hayek shares her secret recipe for good health

Salma Hayek gave us all something to be grateful for this week: her immunity booster juice recipe. The 54-year-old actress cured our post-Thanksgiving food comas by sharing how to make one of her favorite all natural drinks on Friday, November 27. Filming near a bright window in her kitchen, Salma led us through the process in a fun cooking show segment. “Let’s have a healthy weekend,” she wrote in the caption.

Scroll to watch Salma’s full recipe video!

©@salmahayek



Salma Hayek shared a healthy recipe with fans after Thanksgiving

“We’re going to do, not only an immune system booster, but also something you can use as a cough syrup,” Salma prefaced the recipe. She addressed a loud breathing noise beside her, saying: “The heavy breathing that you are hearing is from my dog here. We don’t need to give him the syrup, he’s just dreaming of something. Ignore that noise.”

Salma’s super drink is just in time for flu season, which is making us all more anxious than ever this year. The incredible thing about the concoction is that it serves a dual purpose, acting as both a healthy juice and a cough syrup.

“This cough syrup slash immune system booster is also great because you can give it to your kids cause it’s all natural,” Salma added, “unless you do like me and put a little tequila or mescal at the end, which - it helps!” The A-lister, who famously loves tequila went on to say: “It might be psychological, but it helps. So you choose - for adults or for kids.”

This is certainly not the first time the Frida leading lady has treated fans to a special recipe video. In May, the Salma taught her followers how to whip up a “cocktail/ smoothie packed with vitamin C.” If that doesn’t sound like the perfect drink during a health crisis, we don’t know what does. “It’s super refreshing and delicious,” she said before leading everyone through the recipe, which she urged “doesn’t have a lot of calories.” Thank you for keeping us healthy, Salma!

