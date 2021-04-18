Salma Hayek tries new eye bag removal treatment and looks like a superhero

Salma Hayek is ready to fight crime! Well, on second thought, maybe just eye bags. The 54-year-old Oscar-nominee shared a curious snap from the beauty chair on Saturday, April 17. Upon first glance we thought it was perhaps a behind-the-scenes photo from her upcoming Marvel film The Eternals. While getting glam in her dressing room, the 54-year-old star tried out new beauty technology that apparently rids users of eye bags.

“Trying new technology before a photoshoot for the circles under the eyes,” Salma wrote in the caption of her photo which captured her wearing laser-looking goggles. And fans had many questions.

The Mexican-American beauty tagged Dr. Dennis Gross, leading us to believe she was using his SpectraLite EyeCare Pro. The hands-free therapy device was custom built to tackle signs of aging around the eyes. According to the product’s description, 72 LEDs work to safely stimulate collagen in the skin, which ultimately diminishes lines and wrinkles.

Also featured in the photo was Salma’s hairstyle extraordinaire Miguel Perez. He had the A-lister’s locks puffed up as he coiffed. It’s unknown what Hayek was getting all glammed up for, but she does tend to post photos at later times, so it could’ve been from a previous press day.

From the outside looking in, Salma certainly doesn’t need any beauty tech. The star’s smooth skin seems to consistently glow. She previously opened up about her beauty secrets to the NYT saying: “I never cleanse my skin in the morning. My grandmother taught me that at night, your skin replenishes all the things you lost during the day. Also, if I cleanse very well at night, why would it be dirty when I wake up?”

