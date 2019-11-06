Jennifer Lopez workout her legs©GrosbyGroup
Leg day!

Jennifer Lopez shows off impressive weight-lifting skills in workout video

The superstar found time to hit the gym following a day on set

Work doesn’t keep Jennifer Lopez out of the gym. On Tuesday, November 5, the On the Floor singer took her followers inside her post-shoot workout. “Just another Tuesday…After work workout,” she captioned. It was clearly leg day as the superstar panned the camera to her trainer while he put weights on the leg press machine.

“Ready,” JLo says, before she gives her all on the leg press. Jennifer is also her own hype woman as her hit Get Right plays in the background. The 50-year-old, who was fresh off of her performance at the IHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, was back to work in NYC for her upcoming film Marry Me.

Prior to her workout, the triple-threat was on the set in NYC. Jennifer, Maluma, Owen Wilson and the gang have been hard at work on the set. Once filming raps, the Baila Conmigo songstress will gear up for her next big gig, the Super Bowl.

Ahead of the big dance, Jennifer has been gearing up for her headlining performance with Shakira. Jennifer’s better half, Alex Rodriguez confirmed that she is already in the zone.

She’s been rehearsing for six weeks,” he told Today. “It’s been a dream of hers her whole life. She’s always wanted it. She’s been close a few times. And when we got the called from Roger Goodell and the league and Jay-Z, we were thrilled, and she was in tears.”


Jennifer, who recently said that she is feeling “really in shape for show,” following her It’s My Party Tour this summer, has been in the gym maintaining her stellar figure. In October, Jenny from the Block showed off her ab-mazing progress with a gym selfie. “Sweaty SoLful Sunday’s…@niymasol #fallishere,” she captioned the photo that put her abs on display.


