Follow Sophie Turner's lead and get fit outside the gym with these exercises

One of the best pieces of advice you can get from a fitness expert is to look for a physical activity that you love. This means you will not only improve your health and physique when exercising, but you will also have fun and prevent it from being a chore.

There are plenty of people who are quite happy on the treadmill and their workout inside the gym, while others love to train outdoors. Actress Sophie Turner is one of those who prefers to be outside – she has often been spotted cycling, hiking, and even skiing.

©Getty Images



Sophie Turner dazzled us during the world tour promoting X-Men: Dark Phoenix

In addition, Sophie, who is married to singer Joe Jonas, undergoes intense physical training as part of the preparation for her roles. In fact, if she needs to train one hour a day, six days a week, she does it.

So if you want to follow Sophie's lead, you'll be wanting to know what exercises you can do outside of the gym, too. Well, read on. According to James Farmer, personal trainer to many celebrities, including Sophie herself, these are full-body exercises. As he told Self, the activities you can use to get fit outdoors include those below.

Hill sprints: These are more demanding for muscles than jogging on asphalt and no other cardio activity produces results as fast.

©iStock



Resistance bands are a useful tool for those who don't want to use weights

Resistance bands: The resistance band made its appearance several decades ago as a therapeutic tool to rehabilitate different muscles after an injury. Later, they were very successfully incorporated into the world of fitness. They help you become faster, stronger, and more resistant.

Kettlebells: These help you do functional exercises, those requiring coordination and effort from large muscle groups. They enable you to increase strength, build up speed as well as endurance levels at the same time.

©iStock



This is a staple when you want to increase your resistance

Burpees: This classic exercise is a very effective and demanding workout for the cardiovascular system. It is a combination of a plank, push-up, and a jump, in a short period of time. Done correctly, with total control throughout the movements, it is an ally to work out your entire body, burn fat, and tone muscle.

Once again, we’d like to remind you that it’s not just about getting a perfect body, it’s about health and satisfaction. “Exercising has made me feel more positive about my body, less self-conscious,” Turner told Self. “I don't know if I look any different, but I feel stronger, and I can do more, which is such a good feeling. It's so liberating.”

©@sophiet



Sophie Turner is in great shape